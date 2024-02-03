Rise in Complementary Health Approaches Signals Shift in U.S. Healthcare

The healthcare landscape in America is undergoing a significant transformation, as evidenced by a growing shift towards complementary health approaches (CHAs). A recent study led by Richard L. Nahin, MPH, PhD, at the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, has revealed a notable increase in the adoption of CHAs by Americans for pain management over the past two decades.

Increased Use of Complementary Health Approaches

Data from the National Health Interview Survey for the years 2002, 2012, and 2022 shows that the use of CHAs among adults has risen from 19.2% in 2002 to 36.7% in 2022. In 2012, 55 million Americans spent $28 million on CHAs, accounting for roughly 9% of all out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. This trend indicates a growing acceptance and integration of alternative health practices in the U.S.

Notable Growth in Yoga and Meditation

The study highlighted yoga and meditation as the most popular CHAs. Yoga experienced the most substantial growth in overall use, while meditation was the most commonly used CHA in 2022. The use of yoga for pain management saw a significant increase, rising to 29% in 2022 from 11% in 2002.

Factors Driving the Shift

The rise in CHA use may be attributed to various factors. Growing pain prevalence in the population, improved access due to increased insurance coverage for treatments like acupuncture, and a broader acceptance among patients all contribute to this upward trend. Scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of these practices has also played a crucial role in their increased adoption. However, the study acknowledges limitations such as lower survey response rates over time, potential recall bias, and the use of cross-sectional data.

Despite these limitations, the study undeniably sheds light on the evolving healthcare dynamics in America, marking a substantial shift towards the acceptance and integration of complementary health approaches.