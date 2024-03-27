Rise in Child Heart Defects: Dr. Sunita Dube Stresses Anomaly Scans During Pregnancy

In the quest to combat the growing concern of heart defects in children, anomaly scans during pregnancy have been spotlighted as a pivotal preventative measure. Dr. Sunita Dube, a renowned radiologist and the visionary behind Medscape India, recently shed light on the significance of these scans in an enlightening interview with HT Lifestyle. Highlighting the critical role of anomaly scans, Dr. Dube emphasizes their importance in early detection and intervention for congenital heart defects, potentially saving countless young lives.

Understanding Anomaly Scans

Anomaly scans, or level 2 ultrasound scans, are a cornerstone in prenatal care, offering a detailed examination of the fetus for any structural abnormalities, with a special focus on the heart. Conducted around the 20th week of pregnancy, these scans serve as a crucial checkpoint for assessing fetal development. Dr. Dube underscores the necessity of regular sonography throughout pregnancy to monitor the fetus's growth closely, allowing healthcare professionals to identify and address any issues promptly.

Prevalence and Prevention

Despite the lack of comprehensive data in India, estimates suggest that around 8 in 1000 live births are affected by congenital heart defects, a statistic that underscores the urgent need for widespread access to anomaly scans. Dr. Dube advocates for improved data collection and surveillance systems to better understand and manage these conditions effectively. By identifying trends and risk factors, healthcare providers can develop targeted strategies to reduce the incidence of heart defects among newborns.

Timing and Decision Making

The optimal window for conducting an anomaly scan is pinpointed between the 18th to 22nd weeks of pregnancy, a period that balances detailed examination capabilities with sufficient time for any necessary interventions. Dr. Dube emphasizes that while anomaly scans are not mandated, they are highly recommended by gynecologists to avert severe defects. The decision to proceed with these scans should be a collaborative discussion between expectant parents and their healthcare provider, taking into account medical history, maternal age, and other relevant factors.

The initiative taken by institutions like the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital to introduce genetic abnormality tests further highlights the proactive steps being taken towards early detection and prevention. As the medical community continues to advocate for routine anomaly scans, the potential to significantly reduce the burden of congenital heart defects and improve the quality of life for affected children and their families becomes increasingly apparent. Through concerted efforts and enhanced awareness, the future for early detection and management of heart defects in children looks promising.