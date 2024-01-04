Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern

Aggravated Assaults on Health Care Workers in Rhode Island Hospitals

Over the course of the past week, Providence police have been summoned to three separate incidents involving aggravated assaults on health care workers. Two incidents transpired at the Rhode Island Hospital, while one took place at the Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The most recent incident involved a situation where a behavior specialist assistant at Hasbro Children’s Hospital was assaulted by a patient who refused to comply with the requirement to change into a hospital gown. On Christmas Day, a situation arose where a patient assaulted a nurse during a transfer overseen by security staff at Rhode Island Hospital. In a separate incident at the same hospital, an emergency department technician was pepper-sprayed by Ashley Tallo, a visitor who was later apprehended and now faces a felony assault charge.

Increasing Concerns About Violence Against Health Care Workers

These incidents have served to highlight the escalating concerns about violence against health care professionals. A previous attack that occurred in September on a nurse named Scott Amaral at Rhode Island Hospital resulted in the establishment of the ScottStrong campaign, advocating for safety in health care environments and protection for workers.

Dr. Dean Roye, the interim president of the hospitals, emphasized the need for respect towards health care workers. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care workers are five times more susceptible to workplace violence-induced injuries than individuals working in other professions.

Need for Stronger Legislation and Improved Access to Care

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals union has been striving to pass legislation geared towards worker safety but points out the need for stricter enforcement and penalties for violence against health care workers. The union also highlighted the shortage of psychiatric beds, which leads to hospitals treating patients with mental illnesses, thereby necessitating stronger security measures.

Roye suggests that a fundamental solution to these ongoing issues extends beyond merely beefing up security measures. He believes that improving access to care for behavioral health issues is a critical step forward.