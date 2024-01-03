Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty’s Return

The Good Morning Britain show hosted by Richard Madeley sparked controversy recently. Madeley referred to junior doctors as ‘apprentices’, leading to a significant backlash. This happened during a discussion about the upcoming NHS strike, which is expected to be the longest in its history of 75 years, lasting six continuous days.

Junior Doctors’ Strike: A Demand for Pay Raise

Junior doctors are striking for a 35% pay raise, having turned down the 10% offer put forth. The British Medical Association (BMA) is leading the strike, which comes at a time when the NHS is grappling with pressures from Covid, flu, and norovirus. The stalemate in negotiations has put patient safety at serious risk. This immense strain has resulted in the cancellation of thousands of appointments, impacting the NHS’s ability to address long waiting lists and provide care to critical patients, including cancer patients and expectant mothers.

Public Outrage Over Madeley’s Comment

Public outrage ensued post Madeley’s comment on junior doctors. Guest Ash Sarkar promptly corrected Madeley, emphasizing that junior doctors are fully qualified, not apprentices, as Madeley had suggested. Co-host Susanna Reid also clarified that the doctors are not ‘doctors in training’ as previously labeled by the Health Secretary. Viewers expressed their frustration and disbelief at Madeley’s characterization of junior doctors on social media platforms.

Alex Beatty Returns to the UK

In other news, Madeley and Reid also interviewed Alex Beatty, a man who had disappeared on a Spanish holiday six years ago and has now returned to the UK. Beatty shared his thoughts and reasons for coming back, which will be further discussed in the upcoming segments of the show.