Health

Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria

Malnutrition, a scourge that has traditionally been associated with poverty, has taken on a new face in Nigeria. It now affects children from both low-income and affluent families, albeit in different forms. While children from poor families grapple with undernutrition, those from rich families are wrestling with overnutrition, characterized by being overweight and obese. The culprit? An increasing reliance on less nutritious fast foods and a sedentary lifestyle, propelled by technological advancements.

The Dual Faces of Malnutrition

Noted Dietitian-Nutritionist, Nwabumma Asouzu, asserts that malnutrition encompasses both undernutrition and overnutrition. In Nigeria, however, awareness about dietary diversity and proper eating habits is significantly lacking. This insufficiency is further exacerbated by the influence of social media on food choices, contributing to the malnutrition predicament.

UNICEF has reported a significant number of child deaths in Nigeria attributed to malnutrition, with poor diets impacting millions of children’s health and development. Asouzu emphasizes the importance of nutrition in the first 1,000 days of life, from conception to the second birthday, as a critical period for ensuring a healthy start.

Breaking the Cycle of Malnutrition

Malnutrition, inclusive of issues ranging from stunting and wasting to obesity, is linked to a substantial burden of disease in developing countries and can perpetuate a cycle of poverty and ill-health. To break this cycle, Asouzu advocates for increased maternal education to improve feeding practices and hygiene and reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods in children’s diets.

Community Efforts to Tackle Malnutrition

Addressing the issue of malnutrition in Nigeria, initiatives like the NutriCash program, supported by Save the Children and the World Food Program, are making significant strides. This program, which includes elements like monthly cash entitlements, financial literacy, backyard gardening, skilling, and referrals for care, aims to improve health and nutrition outcomes for pregnant and lactating women and children under two.

The story of Eunice, a lead mother in her community’s ‘care group’ in Omugo subcounty, serves as an inspiring example of these efforts. Trained to improve nutrition outcomes in her community, Eunice and her group have seen an increase in 4th Antenatal Care and have been successful in identifying sick and malnourished children.

The burden of malnutrition in Nigeria is a complex issue, deeply tied with socio-economic factors, dietary habits, and education. The commitment of community groups, healthcare professionals, and international organizations are the first crucial steps towards addressing this crisis. However, a broader, society-wide change in attitudes towards nutrition and health is necessary to ensure the wellbeing of Nigeria’s future generations.

0
Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

