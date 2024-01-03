en English
Business

Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments

In a significant development in the field of biopharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. and Ribocure AB, jointly known as Ribo, have teamed up with Boehringer Ingelheim to innovate treatments for nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH). The collaboration brings together Ribo’s prowess in the discovery and creation of small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics, particularly utilizing their proprietary RIBO-GalSTAR platform, which zeroes in on disease-causing genes in hepatocytes.

Aiming to Address an Urgent Global Health Issue

The alliance is strategically positioned to tackle the pressing requirement for efficacious treatments for NASH, a health condition that has ensnared more than 440 million people worldwide. NASH often results in liver cirrhosis, failure, or cancer due to the accumulation of fat and formation of scar tissue in the liver. The partnership promises to generate new remedies for NASH, thereby offering hope to millions affected by this disease.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s Role in the Collaboration

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading player in the biopharmaceutical landscape, with a commitment to crafting transformative therapies for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases, plays a pivotal role in this partnership. With its workforce of over 53,000 employees and a footprint in over 130 markets, Boehringer Ingelheim brings to the table its long-standing tradition of innovation in the pharmaceutical sector. The company will work in tandem with Ribo to potentially create new medicines for NASH.

Details of the Agreement

As per the agreement, Ribo is set to receive an upfront payment. Furthermore, Ribo is entitled to milestones and royalties based on the clinical, regulatory, and commercial success of the treatments developed through this collaboration. A testament to Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to this partnership is its agreement to support the clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones, in addition to offering tiered royalties.

Business Health Science & Technology
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

