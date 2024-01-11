RHS Home Care Expansion: Nearly 500 Jobs to be Created in Western Ireland

RHS Home Care, a not-for-profit cooperative established in 1996, is set to make a significant stride in their mission to provide quality home support services in Western Ireland. In response to escalating demand, the cooperative has announced an expansion that will see a creation of 490 new job opportunities across Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Leitrim. This move represents a notable growth for the organization that stands as the only home care cooperative in Ireland, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to prioritizing their clients’ well-being over profit.

Creating Opportunities in Home Care

The expansion initiative by RHS Home Care underscores a robust response to the growing demand for home support services in the region. The cooperative, which has been serving the community for 28 years, has grown remarkably from its inception when it initially trained 30 people through start-up funding. Now, it stands poised to employ nearly 400 individuals, marking a significant milestone in their journey to support vulnerable individuals in the community.

A Home-First Approach

Guided by a home-first approach to care, RHS Home Care has developed a reputation for enabling vulnerable individuals to remain at home with appropriate support systems. This focus on compassionate, community-based care has seen them serve nearly 1000 clients, reinforcing their commitment to quality care and community well-being. The cooperative’s service model has been designed to meet individual care needs while fostering a sense of independence and dignity for those they serve.

Job Distribution and Recruitment Drive

The new job opportunities will be distributed across the counties with 100 positions earmarked for Roscommon, 120 each for Galway and Mayo, and a combined 150 for Sligo and Leitrim. The General Manager, Patrick Towey, expressed enthusiasm about the new roles, which will bolster the organization’s commitment to providing high-quality care. The recruitment drive is set to be conducted throughout 2024, and prospective candidates seeking to contribute to RHS Home Care’s mission of compassionate community care are encouraged to look out for more information on job opportunities.