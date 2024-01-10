en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024: Where Innovation Blooms in Horticulture

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024: Where Innovation Blooms in Horticulture

As spring unfurls its vibrant tapestry, the horticultural world turns its gaze to the splendid spectacle that is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. This year, the 2024 edition introduces an exhilarating new category, ‘All About Plants’, under the aegis of Project Giving Back. The category serves as a potent testament to the fusion of gardening with themes ranging from innovation, health, inclusivity, to the sheer joy of plants.

Edible Skate Park: A Fusion of Urban Culture and Horticulture

Among the standout exhibits, the Planet Good Earth Garden by Betongpark & Urban Organic has made a splash by introducing RHS Chelsea’s first-ever edible skate park. The garden, a collaborative effort of skaters, parents, and agricultural enthusiasts, blends the thrill of urban skateboarding with the charm of edible horticulture. It stands as a shining example of the positive effects of outdoor learning on young people’s well-being and confidence.

Gardens Fostering Health and Inclusivity

Another remarkable exhibit is the Bowel Research UK Microbiome Garden, which underscores the importance of gut health through an edible wildflower meadow fostering gut-friendly flora. On the other hand, the Pulp Friction: Growing Skills Garden focuses on inclusivity and proudly showcases the talents of individuals with learning difficulties in the realm of horticulture.

Spaces for Joy and Reflection

The Panathlon Joy Garden and the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Garden provide much-needed spaces for joy and reflection, respectively, signifying the therapeutic role of gardening. The Size of Wales Garden showcases a diverse array of 313 plant species, many of them exotic and rare, illustrating the variety of tropical forest trees.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A Source of Inspiration

Helena Pettit, Director of Shows, Commercial and Innovation, lauded the diversity of the gardens and their inspirational value for gardeners looking to try new things. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show will run from May 21 to May 25, 2024, a rendezvous eagerly awaited by garden enthusiasts worldwide. Tickets are available online, promising a feast for the senses and a wealth of inspiration.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
8 mins ago
Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare
In the heart of southeast Atlanta, a unique fusion joint called JenChan’s, serving both pizza and Chinese cuisine, has found itself at the center of a heated debate. This family-owned restaurant has faced a wave of backlash, and even threats, for implementing a four percent health insurance charge on diners’ checks. The move, sparked by
Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare
Surge in Cesarean Births in Puerto Rico Amid Healthcare Challenges
27 mins ago
Surge in Cesarean Births in Puerto Rico Amid Healthcare Challenges
MPs Debate Crisis in NHS Dental Care Access in the UK
27 mins ago
MPs Debate Crisis in NHS Dental Care Access in the UK
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
11 mins ago
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
15 mins ago
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
24 mins ago
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
2 mins
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
2 mins
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
3 mins
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
Pegula Triumphs Over Pera in Adelaide International: A Spectacle of Resilience
3 mins
Pegula Triumphs Over Pera in Adelaide International: A Spectacle of Resilience
Maharashtra Politics on Edge: CM Shinde Strategizes Ahead of Sena vs Sena Verdict
4 mins
Maharashtra Politics on Edge: CM Shinde Strategizes Ahead of Sena vs Sena Verdict
Dream11 Joins Hands with SA20 2024 as Official Fantasy Sports Partner
4 mins
Dream11 Joins Hands with SA20 2024 as Official Fantasy Sports Partner
Daviess County High School Triumphs Over Breckinridge County in Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Daviess County High School Triumphs Over Breckinridge County in Basketball Showdown
Molotov Attack Targets Beruas MP's Residence; Amanah Condemns Violence
4 mins
Molotov Attack Targets Beruas MP's Residence; Amanah Condemns Violence
High School Basketball Roundup: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
5 mins
High School Basketball Roundup: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
39 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app