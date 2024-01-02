en English
Health

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference

In the realm of rheumatoid arthritis treatment, the plight of Patti Schulte symbolizes the agonizing journey many patients undertake due to insurer-driven medication programs. Schulte, despite experiencing excruciating pain and ineffective treatments, was forced to trial drugs not recommended by her physician, Erinn Maury, resulting in severe allergic reactions and further health complications.

The Struggle with TNF Inhibitors

As elucidated by Schulte’s case, a significant number of rheumatoid arthritis patients are obligated to cycle through a class of drugs known as TNF inhibitors (TNFis). The issue? Approximately half of the users find little to no relief from these medications. This treatment approach is largely dictated by insurers, who favor TNFis due to the lucrative rebates offered by manufacturers, despite the emergence of newer drug classes.

PrismRA: A Beacon of Hope

However, a glimmer of hope emerges in the form of PrismRA, a blood test capable of predicting the ineffectiveness of TNFis in certain patients. This test, a revolutionary stride towards precision medicine, uses a combination of clinical factors, blood tests, and gene patterns to forecast treatment outcomes. While Medicare has initiated reimbursements for PrismRA, broader insurance coverage remains limited.

Moving Towards Precision Medicine

PrismRA symbolizes a shift towards precision medicine—an approach aiming to individualize treatments based on patients’ unique biological profiles. A practice already entrenched in the realm of cancer treatment, it promises to reduce the time rheumatoid arthritis patients spend on futile drugs. However, this promising shift faces resistance from insurers and pharmaceutical companies profiting from the current practices, casting a shadow over its widespread adoption.

Health
BNN Correspondents

