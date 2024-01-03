Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper

Rezet Technologies Inc. has been lauded as a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Sports & Fitness category for its revolutionary product—an intelligent recovery portable mattress topper. This groundbreaking topper sets itself apart with its machine-learning capabilities that dynamically adjust firmness, alongside a cutting-edge Ballistocardiography (BCG) sensor that measures key health metrics such as heart rate, respiration, and heart rate variability. The topper also seamlessly integrates with specific wearables, offering a comprehensive health overview to its users.

Revolutionizing Sleep Technology

Another standout feature of Rezet’s product is its Smart Thermoregulation system, which encompasses both passive and active components. In some models, this system is enhanced with sound wave therapy and a massage mode, paving the way for improved relaxation and muscle recovery. The topper’s compatibility with IoT devices like smart beds and pillows takes the sleep experience to a whole new level, enabling users to customize their surroundings to their liking.

Portable Design Addresses Common Sleep Issues

The topper’s portability addresses the widespread first-night effect by offering consistent comfort, regardless of the user’s location. Sleep data monitoring and health insights are made easy with the rezet app and WiFi connectivity. With over 3 million hours of sleep data gathered, users have reported a considerable improvement in sleep quality (27%) and a decrease in sleep latency (29%) within the first 90 nights of use.

Wide Adoption: Athletes to Medical Professionals

The product’s adoption by a diverse range of users, from athletes to medical professionals, underlines its effectiveness in enhancing sleep and recovery. Rezet Technologies Inc. will be showcasing its award-winning topper at booth 8563 in the LVCC North Hall during CES 2024, offering an exclusive peek into this trailblazing technology.