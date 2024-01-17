Revolutionizing Women's Wellness: Rose Injectables Introduces The Perky Peach

Rose Injectables, a women's wellness clinic based in 1032 Royal Gorge Blvd, has been making waves in the health industry with its focus on non-invasive treatments for women's health issues. The clinic, co-run by Chandler Knies, R.N., and Dr. Liz Rose Knies, M.D., debuted in a small space back in 2020. Today, it has expanded its reach, serving a diverse clientele from 15 states and three countries.

The Birth of The Perky Peach

Dr. Liz Rose Knies, a mother of seven, identified a pressing need among women - better solutions for pelvic floor health. This insight led to the development of The Perky Peach, a non-surgical treatment designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, treat incontinence, stimulate collagen production, and improve overall tissue health. It leverages the EmpowerRF system and combines techniques such as electrical muscle stimulation, radiofrequency, and microneedling.

Impact of The Perky Peach

The introduction of this innovative procedure has seen a warm reception. Women who have undergone the treatment report significant improvements in their pelvic health. These positive reviews further solidify the need for more personalized, effective treatments in women's health.

Rose Injectables: A Closer Look

Rose Injectables does not accept insurance, however, it provides a comprehensive range of services which are accessible through their official website or by directly reaching out to them. Beyond The Perky Peach, they offer a wide array of treatments tailored to the specific wellness needs of women.