Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery: At-Home Tongue Exercise Trial Underway

At the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute, a pioneering trial is taking shape, embarking on a mission to revolutionize the treatment of dysphagia, a common but debilitating complication affecting stroke survivors. Funded by a $660,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the trial will test an innovative at-home tongue endurance exercise device designed to enhance swallowing function.

Breaking Barriers in Dysphagia Treatment

Dysphagia, the medical term for difficulty swallowing, is a grave ordeal that up to three quarters of stroke survivors face. It’s a condition that can spiral into more severe health problems, including aspiration pneumonia, and can even be life-threatening. Moreover, the social implications of this condition, such as eating and drinking difficulties, can compound a survivor’s struggle, leading to depression.

In this landscape, the new trial, steered by speech-language pathologist Brittany Krekeler, PhD, seeks to chart a novel path. The aim is to shift the paradigm from generic treatments like feeding tubes and towards more personalized therapies that can significantly improve the quality of life for stroke survivors.

A Fresh Approach to Rehabilitation

Unlike conventional therapies that target total tongue strength, this trial places a keen focus on tongue endurance. This approach acknowledges the crucial role of tongue endurance in executing repetitive movements during eating. The trial will enroll patients who are 3-6 months post-stroke, a period marked by heightened neuroplasticity, which could potentially make rehabilitation more potent.

Participants will use a device equipped with a pressurized bulb that connects to their phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This setup will allow them to receive real-time feedback on their performance, with exercises becoming progressively challenging over an eight-week period. Furthermore, MRI studies will be carried out to track brain changes associated with learning these new exercises.

Implications Beyond Stroke

While the primary focus of this trial is stroke patients, its implications could extend much further. The findings could potentially benefit individuals grappling with dysphagia due to other conditions, such as head and neck cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

This trial underscores a significant stride towards identifying the best combination of interventions for restoring swallowing function. It also casts a spotlight on Brittany Krekeler’s potential as a trailblazer in the realm of independent research.