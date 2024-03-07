Revolutionizing Sleep: Be Well Hosts Seminar on Insomnia Therapies, March 16

Understanding the critical role of sleep in our lives, Be Well has organized a comprehensive seminar scheduled for March 16th, aiming to address the pervasive issue of insomnia. Set in the serene Coral Restaurant at BelVida Estates, participants will gather insights into the physiological, psychological, and alternative treatments for sleep disorders from leading experts.

Sleep Science and Solutions

Dr. Mowae Apisuttipanya kicks off the seminar with an engaging presentation on the science of sleep, outlining insomnia's causes and introducing various treatment modalities. This segment promises to lay the groundwork for understanding sleep's complex nature and the importance of addressing insomnia with a multi-faceted approach.

Mental Health and Behavioral Therapies

Delving into the psychological aspects, Steve Radley, with his extensive background in therapeutic practices, will explore the mental causes of insomnia. He'll detail the effectiveness of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), shedding light on practical steps toward achieving restorative sleep. This presentation highlights the critical interplay between mental health and sleep quality.

Traditional Chinese Medicine Perspective

Dr. Wilawan "Vivianne" Chanlek offers a fascinating dive into the world of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and its approach to combating insomnia. Through an introduction to acupuncture and Chinese herbs, attendees will discover alternative therapies that complement Western medicine, providing a holistic view of insomnia treatment.

The seminar concludes with a dynamic panel discussion, allowing for an open exchange between the speakers and attendees. This interactive session promises to enrich the understanding of insomnia, fostering a community of informed individuals ready to embrace healthier sleep patterns. With the prevalence of sleep disorders rising, this seminar stands as a beacon for those seeking solace in slumber.