Revolutionizing Productivity: Organizational Tutors Expands to Empower Adults with Executive Functioning Skills

When licensed clinical psychologist Anna Levy-Warren founded Organizational Tutors in 2005, her primary goal was to assist children in mastering executive functioning skills. However, the unexpected demand from accomplished professionals seeking her expertise to manage their own lives signaled a broader issue. Together with Chelsea Saunders, Levy-Warren launched a pioneering service in 2017, aimed at refining adults' organizational and time management skills, thus bridging a gap in the market.

Identifying the Need

The inception of Organizational Tutors was driven by Levy-Warren's observation of a significant gap in support for executive functioning skills among adults. Despite their professional success, many clients expressed overwhelming challenges in handling day-to-day tasks and commitments. This struggle was not limited to their personal lives but extended into their professional realms, affecting lawyers, CEOs, and executives beneath their accomplished exteriors.

Expansion and Growth

Levy-Warren and Saunders's initiative quickly resonated with a wider audience, leading to a rapid increase in client intake. By 2018, the demand had surpassed their initial capacity, prompting the addition of more clinicians to their team. This expansion not only underscored the widespread need for such services but also highlighted the effectiveness of their approach in fostering transformational change and well-being among adults.

Impact and Future Directions

The success story of Organizational Tutors is a testament to the unaddressed need for executive functioning support among adults. As the business continues to grow, its founders remain committed to their mission of helping individuals achieve greater productivity and reduced anxiety through improved organizational skills. This endeavor not only benefits the individuals directly involved but also contributes to a broader societal understanding of the importance of executive functioning skills in achieving personal and professional success.