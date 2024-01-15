en English
Health

Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs’ Pheezee, World’s Smallest EMG Machine

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs’ Pheezee, World’s Smallest EMG Machine

Startoon Labs, a Hyderabad-based firm, has broken new ground in the medical technology realm with its latest innovation, Pheezee. Touted as the world’s smallest and lightest Electromyography (EMG) machine, this wearable medical device is the brainchild of co-founders Suresh Susurla and Mythreyi. The groundbreaking device aims to revolutionize physiotherapy treatments by providing quantifiable, scientific assessments of a patient’s joint and muscle health.

Pheezee: The Science of Mobility

Physiotherapy, an integral part of rehabilitation and treatment, has long dealt with subjectivity in diagnosing and assessing joint health. Pheezee addresses this issue head-on, offering a unique solution to measure joint movement with high precision and sensitivity, down to one degree. The device leverages surface EMG to capture vital data, thereby enhancing the scientific objectivity of physiotherapeutic treatments.

The device comprises two modules with Velcro straps, designed to be worn above and below the joint. The data captured is transmitted wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet, enabling real-time tracking and assessment of joint health.

Regulatory Approvals and Market Strategy

After extensive development and compliance processes, Pheezee has received registration from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India and clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These approvals underscore the device’s safety and efficacy.

Pheezee is available in two versions: one complete kit and a stripped-down version consisting only of the modules. Startoon Labs has currently focused its marketing efforts on clinics and hospitals, aiming to bring scientific objectivity to these crucial healthcare settings. Future plans include penetrating the B2C market through strategic partnerships, broadening Pheezee’s reach.

Suresh Susurla: A Pioneer in Med-Tech

Suresh Susurla, co-founder of Startoon Labs, brings significant expertise in biomedical signal processing and systems design to the table. An alumni of IIT Madras, Susurla’s experience in med-tech and his vision have been instrumental in creating Pheezee. His commitment to leveraging technology for improved healthcare solutions is not only evident in this innovative product but also in his perspective on the Indian medical device sector. Susurla emphasizes the potential within this sector, which currently sees a majority of devices being imported, thereby highlighting the need for indigenous innovations like Pheezee.

Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

