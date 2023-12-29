en English
Health

Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:41 am EST
A groundbreaking study led by a team of researchers from the University of Limerick (UL) and University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) has shed fresh light on the diagnosis of maternal sepsis. This life-threatening condition impacts over 20 million women across the globe annually and is responsible for approximately 17,000 deaths every year.

Unraveling the Mystery of Maternal Sepsis

The study involved an exhaustive analysis of nearly 2,000 specimens collected over a span of five and a half years. The researchers discovered that placental swabs are the most beneficial type of specimen for directing antimicrobial treatment. This finding is particularly significant because placental swabs are not routinely tested in hospitals. Their use could revolutionize the treatment of infections that can lead to sepsis during or after childbirth.

The Impact on Clinical Practices

The research results have been published in the respected PLOS ONE academic journal and were also presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. The study was spearheaded by Professor Colum Dunne, with valuable contributions from James Powell, a Surveillance Scientist, Professor Roy Philip, a Consultant Neonatologist, and Professor Nuala O’Connell, a Consultant Microbiologist. The findings carry potential implications for national and international guidelines concerning the diagnosis of maternal infections and could bolster clinical awareness and antimicrobial stewardship.

Implications of the Study

Through a retrospective study, the team assessed the clinical utility of microbiology samples used in the maternal ‘septic screen’ of patients in an Irish maternity hospital. Their investigation revealed that placental swabs yielded the highest number of potential pathogens. This makes them an invaluable tool for detecting potential pathogens from the uterine cavity, the most frequent source of perinatal infections. The implications of this study extend beyond the scientific community, offering a beacon of hope for millions of women across the globe facing the specter of maternal sepsis.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

