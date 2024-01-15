Revolutionizing Male Sexual Health: The Guybrator's Impact

Adam Lewis, founder of Hot Octopuss, has revolutionized male sexual health with his innovative invention—the 'guybrator'. A sex toy designed specifically for men, the guybrator has sold a staggering two million units worldwide, offering a new lease of life to men with spinal injuries and survivors of prostate cancer. This global availability of the device signifies a shift in the largely female-focused sex toy industry.

Advertisment

From Vacuum Cleaner to Guybrator

The genesis of the guybrator traces back to an unusual experiment with a vacuum cleaner during Lewis's youth. This experiment marked the beginning of Lewis's journey into the world of sex toy creation, culminating in the launch of the guybrator over a decade later. Designed to deliver highly targeted oscillations to the frenulum of the penis, the guybrator stands out for its unique approach to male masturbation, unlike traditional sex toys which rely on vibrations.

Revolutionary Aid For Men with Erectile Dysfunction

Advertisment

One of the key features of the guybrator is its ability to stimulate men to orgasm, even when flaccid. This attribute has proven particularly beneficial for men grappling with erectile dysfunction, especially post-prostate surgery. The device's design was inspired by a medical apparatus employed to assist men with spinal cord injuries in fathering children through vibratory stimulation. Lewis adapted this technology to create a consumer sex toy that inadvertently serves therapeutic purposes.

The Guybrator's Success Story

Despite initial skepticism, the guybrator managed to carve a niche for itself in the market. The name 'guybrator' coupled with its unconventional approach to male pleasure led to its distinction in a traditionally female-dominated industry. It took Lewis over three years to develop the product, but his perseverance paid off, gaining not just market traction but also a positive response from the therapeutic community. Today, the guybrator represents a paradigm shift in the sexual health industry, positively impacting the lives of many men across the globe.