Revolutionizing Lung Cancer Diagnosis: New Blood Test Method Unveiled

In a breakthrough development, Sylvia Roovers-Genet, a Ph.D. researcher, has pioneered a new method for the detection of lung cancer through blood tests. This innovative method offers a less invasive alternative to the existing gold standard of biopsies, potentially transforming the landscape of lung cancer diagnosis. Roovers-Genet collaborated with the Catharina Hospital and the Mxima Medical Center in Eindhoven/Veldhoven, and conducted her research at the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

A New Approach to Lung Cancer Detection

The new method focuses on identifying characteristic proteins or markers present in the blood of patients with various forms of lung cancer. The current standard for diagnosing lung cancer involves imaging scans followed by a biopsy - a process that can be risky for certain patients due to factors such as age, health conditions, or personal refusal. Roovers-Genet's method, however, employs blood sampling, a procedure that is less painful and carries fewer risks, making it especially beneficial for high-risk groups like smokers and older adults.

From Research to Reality

The study conducted by Roovers-Genet incorporated over a thousand participants from six Dutch hospitals, thereby lending robust reliability to her results. She developed new detection methods for lung cancer protein tumor markers using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). This technique enables the identification of markers even at low concentrations in the blood. In tandem with the diagnostic method, Roovers-Genet also developed a decision algorithm for general practitioners, empowering them to interpret blood test results with a high degree of certainty.

On the Horizon: A Future of Safer Detection

Despite the substantial progress made, Roovers-Genet emphasizes that the practical application of this blood test method for lung cancer diagnosis requires further validation studies. Such studies are currently being set up by a collaboration between TU/e, Catharina Hospital, and Mxima Medical Center. While this method is not yet available for widespread use, its development marks a significant stride towards earlier and safer detection of lung cancer - a vital development considering the high mortality rate associated with this disease.