Revolutionizing Intracranial Aneurysm Treatment: QAS.AI’s Real-Time Prognosis AI

Biomedical engineer Ciprian “Chip” Ionita is at the forefront of a medical revolution with his company, Quantitative Angiographic Systems Artificial Intelligence (QAS.AI). They are pioneering an innovative AI software that aims to drastically transform the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. Unlike current FDA-approved AI tools that focus on offline diagnosis and workflow optimization, this cutting-edge technology places emphasis on real-time prognosis during surgery.

Unveiling a New Era in Neurosurgery

QAS.AI’s AI software is designed to play a pivotal role during interventions. It assesses the likelihood of aneurysm healing and provides real-time assessment to neurosurgeons, thereby enabling them to adapt treatment strategies on the fly. This advancement has the potential to significantly lower mortality rates, reduce healthcare costs, and decrease patient disabilities associated with intracranial aneurysms.

Securing the Future with a $1 Million Grant

To push forward their research and refine their AI-based software for clinical use, the team has secured a $1 million Phase II grant from the National Science Foundation’s Small Business Technology Transfer program. This grant will fund the development of clinical-grade software and clinical evaluations scheduled at three institutes in Buffalo and Florida, starting from the Gates Vascular Institute in August 2024.

Anticipating a Promising Commercial Impact

The potential commercial implications of this technology are projected to be substantial. Aside from improving patient outcomes and reducing re-treatment costs, QAS.AI also anticipates an increase in scanner sales. With a potential revenue of $1.1 billion, Ionita’s team is preparing for future clinical trials and will be seeking FDA approval to bring their technology to the market.