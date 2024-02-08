Revolutionizing Hypertension Treatment: Closed Loop Medicine's Precision Dosing Solution

In a groundbreaking development, Closed Loop Medicine Ltd, a Cambridge-based precision medicine developer, has published a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, revealing the potential of their innovative approach to hypertension treatment. The company's CLM-HT01 treatment combines prescription drugs with dose-optimizing software, offering personalized care and significantly improving blood pressure management.

Advertisment

A Digital Revolution in Hypertension Treatment

The study, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrated the effectiveness of CLM-HT01 in managing hypertension. This treatment integrates Pfizer's Norvasc (amlodipine) with a digital therapeutic companion, an app designed to fine-tune medication dosage based on patient feedback. The app addresses non-adherence issues, such as leg and ankle swelling, which are common side effects of antihypertensive medication.

Closed Loop Medicine's co-founder and CEO, Hakim Yadi, emphasized the importance of personalized treatment, stating, "Our study shows that by integrating precision dosing software with existing medications, we can significantly improve patient outcomes and quality of life."

Advertisment

The PERSONAL-CovidBP Clinical Trial: A Resounding Success

The 14-week trial involved approximately 200 participants and was conducted remotely, leveraging the power of digital technology in the face of pandemic restrictions. The results were astounding: a significant reduction in average home blood pressure readings and high adherence rates to blood pressure recording and medication.

Notably, one-third of the patients achieved blood pressure control with the lowest dose of amlodipine, while 88% managed their hypertension without peripheral edema. These findings underscore the potential of Closed Loop Medicine's approach to revolutionize hypertension treatment and improve patients' lives.

Advertisment

Precision Dosing: The Future of Medicine

The success of the PERSONAL-CovidBP trial has far-reaching implications for the future of medicine. Closed Loop Medicine plans to apply these findings to other therapeutic areas, such as minimizing side effects in GLP-1 programs for diabetes and weight loss.

Yadi expressed his vision for the future, saying, "We believe that precision dosing is the key to unlocking the full potential of existing medications. Our goal is to deliver this precision dosing at a population scale, transforming the way we approach chronic diseases."

As Closed Loop Medicine continues to develop its pipeline of combination products, the medical community watches with bated breath, eager to see how this innovative approach will reshape the landscape of patient care.

In the end, it's not just about managing numbers; it's about improving lives. With Closed Loop Medicine's personalized treatment approach, the future of hypertension care looks brighter than ever.