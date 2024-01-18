en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Revolutionizing HCC Prognosis: Hebei Medical University’s Breakthrough Study on MAFLD HCC

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Revolutionizing HCC Prognosis: Hebei Medical University’s Breakthrough Study on MAFLD HCC

Over 900,000 new cases of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are diagnosed globally each year, making it a significant health concern. Historically, this form of cancer has been associated with chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and C (HCV) viruses, alcohol, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). However, the trend is shifting, with a decline in virus-related HCC due to HBV vaccination, HCV control, and lifestyle changes. Conversely, there’s a rise in non-viral HCC (NBNC HCC) linked to metabolic syndrome, particularly metabolically associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD). A recent study from Hebei Medical University Third Hospital delves into understanding MAFLD HCC.

New Insights into MAFLD HCC

Out of the 2311 HCC patients included in the study, 321 were identified as having NBNC HCC. After exclusions, 149 MAFLD HCC patients were studied. The research explored various prognostic prediction models, such as the China liver cancer staging, Japan integrated staging score, Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer (BCLC) system, and ALBI grading, which considers serum bilirubin and albumin levels. The monocyte to HDL cholesterol ratio (MHR) was also investigated as a potential marker for prognosis.

Key Findings and Implications

The study yielded significant insights. Factors such as extrahepatic metastases, macrovascular invasion, BCLC stage, ALBI grade, and MHR are paramount in predicting the prognosis of MAFLD HCC. The research team created a prognostic nomogram integrating these factors and validated its performance. The results were promising in predicting patient survival. These findings suggest that MHR, combined with ALBI grading, could enhance prognostic predictions and lead to improved management and treatment decisions for patients with MAFLD HCC.

The Way Forward

As we continue to see a shift in the causes of HCC, understanding the prognosis and developing new diagnostic tools for non-viral HCC will become increasingly important. This study illustrates the potential of MHR as a prognostic marker, offering a possibility for better patient management. However, more research is needed to further validate these findings and to explore other potential markers for MAFLD HCC.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
12 mins ago
Guangxi Mingming Orchard Group Boosts International Fruit Trade with Significant Mandarin Exports to Canada
In a significant milestone in the international fruit trade, Guangxi Mingming Orchard Group, a leading fruit producer based in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, has exported 50 tonnes of orah mandarins to Canada. This substantial shipment, sent via Shenzhen Port, is part of an escalating trend since the company started exporting to Canada
Guangxi Mingming Orchard Group Boosts International Fruit Trade with Significant Mandarin Exports to Canada
Japan's Leap in Lunar Race: Exploring Resources and Geopolitical Implications
1 hour ago
Japan's Leap in Lunar Race: Exploring Resources and Geopolitical Implications
U.S.-China Financial Working Group's Third Meeting Concludes Amid Unresolved Differences
1 hour ago
U.S.-China Financial Working Group's Third Meeting Concludes Amid Unresolved Differences
China's 'Tofu Dreg Projects': A Tale of Substandard Construction Practices and Crumbling Roads
28 mins ago
China's 'Tofu Dreg Projects': A Tale of Substandard Construction Practices and Crumbling Roads
China's Vice Foreign Minister in Islamabad for Key CPEC Meeting
42 mins ago
China's Vice Foreign Minister in Islamabad for Key CPEC Meeting
China-Brazil Relations Strengthen as Wang Yi's Visit Marks a Positive Shift
1 hour ago
China-Brazil Relations Strengthen as Wang Yi's Visit Marks a Positive Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
1 min
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
1 min
PMC Ramps Up Efforts to Complete Maratha Population Survey Amidst Quota Stir
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
2 mins
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
2 mins
Scottish Parliament to Debate Introduction of Football Regulator
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
2 mins
Venue Change for Vermilion County Basketball Tournament Due to Water Pressure Issues
Royal Family's Communication Gap: Prince Harry Learns of Health Updates Through News Alerts
3 mins
Royal Family's Communication Gap: Prince Harry Learns of Health Updates Through News Alerts
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
3 mins
Jim Rutherford's Leadership Shapes a Promising Future for the Vancouver Canucks
UK Foreign Office Had Concerns Over Israel's IHL Compliance
4 mins
UK Foreign Office Had Concerns Over Israel's IHL Compliance
Unresolved Injustices: The Lingering Shadows of the Troubles Era in Northern Ireland
6 mins
Unresolved Injustices: The Lingering Shadows of the Troubles Era in Northern Ireland
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
27 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app