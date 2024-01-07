en English
Fitness

Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers’ Journey

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers’ Journey

The fitness industry has seen a dynamic shift in the United Kingdom, thanks to brothers Tony and Joe Burns. Founders of Burns Gym, they have revolutionized the way fitness is perceived and practiced among the elderly. Their initiative has resulted in an innovative approach to fitness, tailoring it to the specific needs of the older population and successfully expanding it to hundreds of UK care homes.

Burns Gym: The Genesis

Burns Gym was born in 2019 out of a noble desire to fill a void in the fitness market for the elderly. The Burns brothers, both personal trainers, had a vision of inclusivity in fitness, extending it from ages 20 to 100. Prior to their venture into fitness, Joe Burns was an oil industry engineer, and Tony Burns served as a police officer. Their shared passion for fitness and dedication to helping people drove them to establish Burns Gym without incurring any debt.

Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness

Initially, the Burns brothers offered voluntary sessions in care homes. The popularity of these sessions led to them becoming a paid service. They’ve designed workouts to improve the physical and mental well-being of the elderly, focusing on strength principles, balance, flexibility, speed, power, and coordination. Their innovative approach tailors exercises to the daily functional movements of the residents, such as picking up cups of tea. Conducted over Zoom, these sessions are designed to be engaging and interactive.

Impact and Expansion

The Burns brothers’ work has had a profound impact on the elderly community. Their fitness programs have improved residents’ mobility, balance, agility, and emotional health. They continue to emphasize the importance of fitness in the elderly population and are dedicated to enhancing their quality of life. As they plan to expand further, Burns Gym stands as a testament to their commitment to revolutionizing fitness for the elderly.

Fitness Health
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

