Revolutionizing Diagnostic Science: AI-Powered Model Predicts Kabuki Syndrome with Unprecedented Accuracy

In a significant stride towards revolutionizing diagnostic science, a groundbreaking study has developed a Next Generation Phenotyping (NGP) model that leverages 2D facial photographs and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict Kabuki Syndrome (KS). The study, which incorporated an expansive dataset of 1448 frontal and lateral facial photographs culled from 634 patients around the globe, has resulted in an automatic detection model for KS that outperforms both contemporary commercial AI-based solutions and expert clinicians.

Unveiling the Model

The NGP model is distinct in its approach, integrating lateral and frontal images of patients along with the morphology of external ears. The photographic dataset, predominantly sourced from Hôpital Necker--Enfants Malades in Paris, harkens back to 1995, offering a rich repository of images that were utilized to retrospectively and prospectively identify patients with genetically confirmed KS. The model smartly excludes any post-surgical photos that might impact and alter craniofacial morphology.

The Methodology

Control patients were meticulously selected by adhering to specific criteria that ensured they did not have chronic conditions. The study also incorporated data from five other medical genetics departments, thereby ensuring a comprehensive and diverse dataset. To validate the model, a subset of patients and controls were randomly selected and excluded from the training set, thereby maintaining independence between the two sets. Landmarking templates were applied to the images, facilitating automatic annotation which was then manually checked and corrected by two blinded authors.

Performance Evaluation

Geometric morphometrics and texture extraction techniques were applied to the images to aid in diagnosis. An eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) machine learning classifier was used, feeding on the residuals from linear models designed to account for non-independence in the data due to multiple photographs per patient and associated metadata like age and gender. The model's performance was evaluated using accuracy, AUC, and ROC curves, and compared with the existing DeepGestalt tool by Face2Gene CLINIC. The model distinguished KS from controls with an impressive accuracy of 95.8% and successfully differentiated KS1 from KS2 with an empirical Area Under the Curve (AUC) of 0.805.

The study, while adhering to strict ethical standards with the required approvals and informed consents from participants or their legal representatives, has made a significant contribution in improving syndrome screening in clinical genetics and reducing diagnostic wandering. It's a testament to how the fusion of technology and medical science can pave the way for a new era of diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.