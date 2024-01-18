en English
Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnostics: The Promise of Liquid Biopsies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
The burgeoning field of cancer diagnostics is on the brink of a revolution. The catalyst: Innovative blood tests known as liquid biopsies or multi-cancer early detection tests (MCEDs). These cutting-edge diagnostic tools are poised to transform the way we identify various types of cancer, offering a beacon of hope particularly for early-stage detection of hard-to-detect cancers such as pancreatic and lung cancer.

Cancer Diagnostics: The Next Frontier

Liquid biopsies have the potential to significantly elevate patient survival rates by enabling early intervention. The novelty of these tests lies in their ability to detect cancer in its nascent stages, where currently no effective screening methods exist. This breakthrough could be a game-changer, especially in the fight against elusive cancers that often remain undetected until they reach advanced stages.

Early detection not only improves survival rates but could also usher in substantial reductions in healthcare costs. The rationale: it is often less expensive to treat cancer in its early stages than to manage advanced disease. The financial implications of these tests are substantial, with projections estimating that liquid biopsies could be a $29.8 billion market by 2035.

Investing in the Future of Cancer Diagnostics

Several companies are making strategic investments in MCED technology, anticipating the potential profitability of this burgeoning sector. Biotech giant Exact Sciences, for instance, has forged a partnership with Baylor Scott & White to administer their MCED tests. This collaboration could lead to significant cost savings for the hospital chain, increasing the demand for these tests.

Genomics company Illumina, which owns GRAIL, is facing regulatory hurdles that may result in the sale or divestment of GRAIL. Interestingly, this development could positively impact Illumina’s stock value, presenting an attractive investment opportunity.

Diagnostic testing leader Quest has also entered a strategic partnership with GRAIL to administer its liquid biopsy test. This collaboration could bolster Quest’s stock in the long term, signaling the potential for high returns on investment in this sector.

Liquid Biopsies: A Turning Point in Cancer Care

The advancements in liquid biopsy technology signify a paradigm shift in cancer care, marking a turning point in the way we approach cancer diagnostics. As the use of MCEDs gains acceptance in healthcare, companies involved in this sector could become attractive investment opportunities.

While the path to widespread adoption of liquid biopsies may be fraught with challenges, the potential benefits they offer in terms of improved patient outcomes and cost savings are too significant to ignore. As we stand on the brink of this revolution in cancer diagnostics, the promise of early detection and the potential for improved survival rates offers a new hope in the battle against cancer.

Business Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

