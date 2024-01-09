en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules

Acne, a common skin condition that affects millions worldwide, is on the brink of a revolutionary treatment, thanks to a breakthrough by an international research team. The research, a collaborative effort involving several universities and research institutes, has used genetic engineering to modify a common skin bacterium, Cutibacterium acnes, to serve as a live therapeutic agent.

Creating Therapeutic Bacteria

Published in Nature Biotechnology, the research outlines how the team successfully engineered the genome of C. acnes to produce and secrete the NGAL protein. This protein, a mediator of the acne drug isotretinoin, induces the death of sebocytes – the skin cells responsible for sebum production. Sebum is a significant factor in acne development, and its regulation is a critical element of acne treatment.

From Lab to Living Therapeutic

The engineered bacterium has been tested on skin cell lines and validated in mice, demonstrating its ability to engraft, live, and produce the therapeutic protein. This stage-setting achievement suggests a targeted approach to treat skin conditions using live therapeutics. Key to this approach is the development of a biocontainment strategy, ensuring the safety of these engineered bacteria for potential human therapeutic applications.

Broader Medical Implications

The implications of this technology go beyond acne treatment. The same approach can potentially be adapted to address other skin diseases and conditions, including atopic dermatitis. By delivering genetic circuits that create ‘smart’ microbes for skin sensing or immune modulation, a new era of skin treatment could be ushered in. Given that non-engineered C. acnes has already been safely and effectively tested on patient skin, researchers are optimistic about the application of these engineered microbes in humans.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
With the rise of personal health and fitness tracking, smart scales have emerged as an innovative tool, offering users a comprehensive understanding of their physical health beyond just body weight. These devices have revolutionized the way we perceive health, measuring various aspects of body composition, including muscle, fat, and bone mass, as well as heart
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
21 mins ago
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
22 mins ago
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
10 mins ago
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
12 mins ago
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
19 mins ago
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
7 seconds
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
31 seconds
GOP Hard-Liners Threaten Government Shutdown Over Border Closure; Trump's Legal Battles Overshadow GOP Primaries
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
3 mins
Florida Legislature Begins Annual Session Amid DeSantis' Campaign and Storms
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
3 mins
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
3 mins
Tiger Woods' Era with Nike Concludes After 27 Years: A Transcendental Shift in Golf
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
4 mins
TNA Wrestling Reignites Brand with Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes Events
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
5 mins
LA Knight Opens Up About His Journey and Challenges in WWE
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
5 mins
Lincoln City Secures Loan for Promising Striker Joe Taylor from Luton Town
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
6 mins
Chippa United Announces New Coaches in Strategic Reshuffle
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
37 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app