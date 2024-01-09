Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules

Acne, a common skin condition that affects millions worldwide, is on the brink of a revolutionary treatment, thanks to a breakthrough by an international research team. The research, a collaborative effort involving several universities and research institutes, has used genetic engineering to modify a common skin bacterium, Cutibacterium acnes, to serve as a live therapeutic agent.

Creating Therapeutic Bacteria

Published in Nature Biotechnology, the research outlines how the team successfully engineered the genome of C. acnes to produce and secrete the NGAL protein. This protein, a mediator of the acne drug isotretinoin, induces the death of sebocytes – the skin cells responsible for sebum production. Sebum is a significant factor in acne development, and its regulation is a critical element of acne treatment.

From Lab to Living Therapeutic

The engineered bacterium has been tested on skin cell lines and validated in mice, demonstrating its ability to engraft, live, and produce the therapeutic protein. This stage-setting achievement suggests a targeted approach to treat skin conditions using live therapeutics. Key to this approach is the development of a biocontainment strategy, ensuring the safety of these engineered bacteria for potential human therapeutic applications.

Broader Medical Implications

The implications of this technology go beyond acne treatment. The same approach can potentially be adapted to address other skin diseases and conditions, including atopic dermatitis. By delivering genetic circuits that create ‘smart’ microbes for skin sensing or immune modulation, a new era of skin treatment could be ushered in. Given that non-engineered C. acnes has already been safely and effectively tested on patient skin, researchers are optimistic about the application of these engineered microbes in humans.