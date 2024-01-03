en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients

A groundbreaking study led by Teska N. Schuurman, MD, from the Netherlands Cancer Institute, has shed new light on the effectiveness of fertility-sparing surgery in cervical cancer patients. Published in The Lancet Oncology in December 2023, the study presents a promising outlook for patients showing the absence of high-risk HPV and high-grade cytology at 6-month and 12-month follow-ups post-surgery.

The Landmark Study: Findings & Implications

The study’s findings indicate that patients free from high-risk HPV and high-grade cytology at 6 and 12-month check-ups did not experience disease recurrence over the subsequent 6 months. This key finding implies that such patients, who constitute 80% of all patients undergoing fertility-sparing surgery, could be offered extended follow-up intervals of 6 months. The potential impact of this could be a substantial reduction in healthcare costs.

Co-testing: A Basis for Determining Recurrence Risk

The research significantly underscores the advantages of co-testing, which involves testing for high-risk HPV and cytology, as a foundation for assessing the risk of disease recurrence. This could pave the way for more targeted and effective follow-up strategies in the post-operative care of cervical cancer patients who have undergone fertility-sparing surgery.

Limitations & Further Research

Despite its groundbreaking nature, the study’s retrospective design limited the analysis to available records, leaving out potential information concerning patients’ symptoms, physical examinations, or colposcopic findings. Moreover, given that follow-up biopsies are not routinely conducted in the Netherlands, the potential for underreporting of disease recurrence could exist. Therefore, while the study’s findings are significant, further research complemented by more comprehensive patient records and routine follow-up biopsies could provide a more nuanced understanding of recurrence risks.

0
Health Netherlands
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'

By BNN Correspondents

Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict

By Salman Khan

Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy

By Nimrah Khatoon

HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech In ...
@Business · 7 mins
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech In ...
heart comment 0
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
IO Biotech’s Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?

By BNN Correspondents

IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered

By Wojciech Zylm

Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Latest Headlines
World News
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
35 seconds
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
38 seconds
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
44 seconds
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
1 min
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
1 min
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
1 min
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
1 min
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
2 mins
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
2 mins
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
21 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
25 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
55 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app