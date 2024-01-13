Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment

In an era where technology and medicine collide, a revolutionary self-powered intracardiac pacemaker (SICP) has been introduced. Using cutting-edge nanogenerator technology, this device capitalizes on biomechanical energy derived from the very heart it’s designed to regulate. Its main components include an energy harvesting unit (EHU), a power management unit (PMU), and a pacemaker module (PM).

Nanotechnology Meets Cardiology

The SICP is ingeniously designed to be situated in the right ventricle via an intravenous route. It’s not just the location that’s unique – it’s the composition of the device. The EHU plays an instrumental role, enabling the pacemaker to recharge its PMU. The result? An impressive open circuit voltage of 21.8 V, short circuit current of 0.25 A, and a short circuit charge of 6.4 nC.

Its design, both material and structural, is engineered for stable energy harvesting. It’s lightweight, compact, and biocompatible in vivo. This innovative gadget is not just a pacemaker – it’s a testament to the uncharted territories of biomedical engineering.

Revolutionizing Cardiac Treatment

Swine model tests have confirmed the efficacy of the SICP in treating arrhythmia. This minimally invasive approach could potentially extend the lifespan of leadless pacemakers, making it a game changer in cardiac treatments.

The SICP schematic reveals a battery-free, transcatheter device with a capsule shape. It contains hooks and radiopaque markers for seamless interventional implantation. The device is built using stereolithography and coated with Parylene C for biocompatibility. It uses polyformaldehyde (POM) pellets and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) film with gold electrodes to generate electricity via contact electrification and electrostatic induction.

In Vivo Testing and Future Prospects

Optimized for electrical output, this device can withstand mechanical stresses and maintain stability over 6 million stimuli cycles. The integrated PMU and PM contribute to the miniaturization of the device, while in vivo testing confirms its capacity to power the PM for pacing purposes.

The biocompatibility of the material was rigorously tested, proving it had no adverse impact on cell growth or tissue interaction. Animal model experiments demonstrated successful delivery and function in swine models, highlighting its potential for human application in future cardiac treatments.

This groundbreaking device is not just a technological marvel but a beacon of hope for those suffering from cardiac conditions. As we look to the future, the SICP represents the convergence of technology and humanity, with the potential to reshape cardiac care and treatment.