en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Revolutionary Self-Powered Intracardiac Pacemaker: A New Era in Cardiac Treatment

In an era where technology and medicine collide, a revolutionary self-powered intracardiac pacemaker (SICP) has been introduced. Using cutting-edge nanogenerator technology, this device capitalizes on biomechanical energy derived from the very heart it’s designed to regulate. Its main components include an energy harvesting unit (EHU), a power management unit (PMU), and a pacemaker module (PM).

Nanotechnology Meets Cardiology

The SICP is ingeniously designed to be situated in the right ventricle via an intravenous route. It’s not just the location that’s unique – it’s the composition of the device. The EHU plays an instrumental role, enabling the pacemaker to recharge its PMU. The result? An impressive open circuit voltage of 21.8 V, short circuit current of 0.25 A, and a short circuit charge of 6.4 nC.

Its design, both material and structural, is engineered for stable energy harvesting. It’s lightweight, compact, and biocompatible in vivo. This innovative gadget is not just a pacemaker – it’s a testament to the uncharted territories of biomedical engineering.

Revolutionizing Cardiac Treatment

Swine model tests have confirmed the efficacy of the SICP in treating arrhythmia. This minimally invasive approach could potentially extend the lifespan of leadless pacemakers, making it a game changer in cardiac treatments.

The SICP schematic reveals a battery-free, transcatheter device with a capsule shape. It contains hooks and radiopaque markers for seamless interventional implantation. The device is built using stereolithography and coated with Parylene C for biocompatibility. It uses polyformaldehyde (POM) pellets and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) film with gold electrodes to generate electricity via contact electrification and electrostatic induction.

In Vivo Testing and Future Prospects

Optimized for electrical output, this device can withstand mechanical stresses and maintain stability over 6 million stimuli cycles. The integrated PMU and PM contribute to the miniaturization of the device, while in vivo testing confirms its capacity to power the PM for pacing purposes.

The biocompatibility of the material was rigorously tested, proving it had no adverse impact on cell growth or tissue interaction. Animal model experiments demonstrated successful delivery and function in swine models, highlighting its potential for human application in future cardiac treatments.

This groundbreaking device is not just a technological marvel but a beacon of hope for those suffering from cardiac conditions. As we look to the future, the SICP represents the convergence of technology and humanity, with the potential to reshape cardiac care and treatment.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 seconds ago
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
In a recent turn of events, popular online streamer Kiaraakitty, also known as Kiki, has announced her return to streaming following a brief sabbatical due to health complications related to Covid-19. This announcement was made on the rebranded social media platform X, where the streamer has a massive following. Controversial Past Known for her explicit
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
4 mins ago
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
7 mins ago
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
2 mins ago
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
2 mins ago
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
3 mins ago
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Latest Headlines
World News
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
12 seconds
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
18 seconds
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
2 mins
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
2 mins
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
2 mins
The Importance of Regularly Replacing Reusable Water Bottles: An Expert's Perspective
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
2 mins
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
2 mins
Sanctioned Suicide: A Controversial Online Forum and its Connection to Kenneth Law
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
2 mins
Malaysian Unity Minister Condemns Former Prime Minister's Racial Remarks
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
3 mins
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
21 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
41 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app