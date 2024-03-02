Revolutionary Free Cochlear Surgery for Children Under 6 at KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital

In a groundbreaking initiative, KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital (KLESDPK) in Belagavi has announced it will offer free cochlear implant surgeries for hearing-impaired children up to the age of six. This makes KLESDPK the first private hospital in North Karnataka to join a government scheme aimed at combating severe to profound deafness in young children. The program is supported by the Karnataka government in collaboration with the National Programme for Control and Prevention of Deafness under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST).

Advertisment

Empowering Young Lives Through Advanced Medical Care

Under the mentioned government scheme, the Department of ENT and HNS at KLESDPK has already successfully performed 16 cochlear implant surgeries free of charge. These beneficiaries, children younger than six years, are now receiving auditory verbal therapy at no cost for a duration of six months to one year, further enhancing their journey towards improved hearing. Cochlear implant surgery, which can be performed on children as young as 10 months, offers a beacon of hope for families with hearing-impaired members, significantly impacting the children's ability to develop speech and language skills.

A Collaborative Effort Towards a Brighter Future

Advertisment

The initiative is a part of a broader effort by the Karnataka government along with the National Programme for Control and Prevention of Deafness, under the auspices of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST). Together, they aim to mitigate the challenges faced by hearing-impaired children by providing them with the necessary medical intervention at an early age. Presently, numerous government and private hospitals across the state are empanelled under this scheme, offering free cochlear implant surgeries to eligible children.

Setting a Precedent for Healthcare Accessibility

By providing these surgeries free of charge, KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital not only addresses an immediate health concern but also sets a precedent for how private healthcare institutions can play a crucial role in public health initiatives. This pioneering effort highlights the importance of accessibility to specialized medical treatments and the positive outcomes that can be achieved through government and private sector collaboration. It's a model that promises not only to transform the lives of the children it directly affects but also to inspire similar healthcare initiatives across the country and potentially beyond.

This initiative by KLESDPK and the supporting government scheme underscores a significant step forward in healthcare accessibility and innovation, aiming to create a profound impact on the lives of hearing-impaired children and their families in Karnataka. With ongoing support and expansion, this program has the potential to set a benchmark for comprehensive care and inclusivity in health services, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to lead a full and vibrant life, unhindered by auditory limitations.