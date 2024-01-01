Revolutionary Emsella Chair: A New Hope for Seniors with Urinary Incontinence

Smith’s Brown-Darrel Clinic has ushered in a new era of treatment for urinary incontinence with the introduction of a revolutionary device, the electromagnetic Emsella chair.

This high-tech solution, which became available in September, is particularly beneficial for seniors who often bear the brunt of this pervasive health issue. Urinary incontinence can result from a variety of factors including pelvic surgery, childbirth, menopause, or the natural ageing process.

Non-Invasive Solution with High Success Rate

The Emsella chair stands as a beacon of hope for those grappling with urinary incontinence. According to the clinic’s chief executive, Peris Ngahu, the device is a superior treatment option compared to more invasive procedures such as Botox injections or surgery.

The chair harnesses the power of electromagnetic waves to stimulate the pelvic floor muscles, inducing muscle contractions that can potentially restore muscle performance.

Cost and Treatment Duration

A typical Emsella session lasts for 28 minutes, during which a patient experiences roughly 12,000 muscle contractions without any associated pain or downtime.

While a single session comes at a cost of $400, a recommended treatment usually comprises six sessions spread over three weeks, depending on the severity of the incontinence.

Positive Feedback but Restricted Use

The response from patients to date has been overwhelmingly positive, though individual experiences may vary. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the Emsella treatment is not suitable for all. Pregnant women, individuals with pacemakers, and those with metal implants are advised against using the device.

In addition to being a health concern, urinary incontinence also poses a significant financial burden for seniors. The cost of adult diapers can quickly add up, making the introduction of the Emsella chair a welcome relief for many.