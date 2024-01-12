en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study

In a significant leap forward for prenatal care, the desNIPT test, a revolutionary prenatal test, promises to change the game for expectant parents. Utilizing deep trio exome sequencing technology, the test could potentially detect a broad spectrum of genetic conditions as early as the first trimester of pregnancy, according to a recent study.

Potential Benefits and Accuracy of desNIPT

The desNIPT test, a non-invasive blood test, could potentially identify as many as 5,000 genetic conditions. Remarkably, the study has shown that the desNIPT test is as accurate as traditional invasive tests such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and amniocentesis. What sets it apart, however, is that it carries no risk of miscarriage, a small but significant risk associated with CVS and amniocentesis. In addition, the desNIPT test provides a swift turnaround time, returning results to patients within a week.

Concerns Around Accessibility and Pricing

Despite the promising aspects of the desNIPT test, there are still hurdles to overcome. Accessibility and cost are two primary concerns. The revolutionary technology could potentially be out of reach for many expectant parents due to its pricing. Furthermore, the ability of parents to understand the results and make informed decisions regarding further testing is also a concern. In certain regions, like Florida, where abortion is restricted after the 15th week of pregnancy, the timing of the results could significantly impact decision making regarding pregnancy termination.

Anticipated Impact of desNIPT Test

With the possibility to detect genetic conditions early, the desNIPT test could transform prenatal care, offering expectant parents an opportunity for early intervention and preparedness. However, the broad societal implications of widespread genetic testing in expectant parents are yet to be fully understood. The desNIPT test, with its potential benefits and challenges, is a significant step in the evolving landscape of prenatal care.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
In the realm of women’s health, there’s a silent struggle faced by many in their late 30s and 40s: a phase known as perimenopause. Its early signs—irritability, sleep disturbances, anxiety, fatigue, and an all-encompassing sensation of being overwhelmed—are being dismissed by physicians, leaving women feeling unheard and misunderstood. These symptoms often manifest while menstrual cycles
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
14 mins ago
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
16 mins ago
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
2 mins ago
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
3 mins ago
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
9 mins ago
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
2 mins
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
2 mins
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
2 mins
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
3 mins
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
3 mins
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
Canada Dismisses Premise of South Africa's Legal Case Against Israel
4 mins
Canada Dismisses Premise of South Africa's Legal Case Against Israel
Japan-Turkiye Diplomatic Ties Reach Centenary; UK Pledges Support to Ukraine; Sri Lanka Empowers Women in Military
5 mins
Japan-Turkiye Diplomatic Ties Reach Centenary; UK Pledges Support to Ukraine; Sri Lanka Empowers Women in Military
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
7 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
8 mins
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
16 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app