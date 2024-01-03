en English
Health

Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Revolutionary AFN Technique Advances Breast CT Imaging

A groundbreaking approach, the Attenuation Field Network (AFN), has been introduced for dedicated cone-beam breast CT (bCT) systems featuring short scan and offset detector geometry. This unconventional geometry is specifically tailored for upright breast CT systems employing high-resolution, low-noise detectors.

The AFN: A Solution for Incomplete Data

Unlike conventional analytical and compressed sensing methods that falter when faced with incomplete data, the AFN technique delivers comparable image quality to data obtained in full. The AFN achieves this by representing the attenuation coefficient of an object using its physical coordinates in a shallow, fully connected network.

Training the AFN

The training of the AFN mirrors the cone beam projection acquisition process. A minimum training sample is constituted by a ray emanating from the x-ray source towards a detector pixel, with attenuation coefficients integrated along this ray. The network is meticulously trained to minimize the discrepancy between estimated and acquired projections, culminating in a continuous depiction of the attenuation coefficients.

Images and Projections Synthesis

The reconstructed three-dimensional image or synthesized missing projections can be procured by entering canonical coordinates into the AFN. The study made use of de-identified projection datasets gathered from 50 women, with clinical data collected under IRB-approved and HIPAA-compliant protocols.

AFN’s Performance Evaluation

The AFN’s performance was assessed against benchmarks and other methods like FDK and FRIST using image quality metrics. A statistical analysis demonstrated the effectiveness of the AFN. The AFN was also tested against varying undersampling rates, showcasing its adaptability to a range of data acquisition geometries. Details about the network’s architecture, training, and optimization processes, including the use of hash grid encoding and a custom activation function for non-negative constraints, were thoroughly explained.

Health Science & Technology
Ebenezer Mensah

