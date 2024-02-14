Revolutionary Advances in Flavonoid Stability and Bioactivity: Acylated Phloretin Derivatives

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have successfully enhanced the stability and bioactivity of flavonoids, specifically phloretin, through acylation. The method involved glucosylation followed by acylation with C8, C12, and C16 acyl chains using a lipase. This development, to be presented at the 17th World Congress on Polyphenols Applications 2024, could have significant implications for human health.

A Promising Breakthrough in Flavonoid Research

Flavonoids, a subclass of polyphenols, are known for their antioxidant properties and potential health benefits. However, their instability and poor bioactivity have been obstacles in harnessing their full potential. The new study, led by a team of international researchers, addresses these challenges by creating acylated derivatives of phloretin with improved characteristics.

The Science Behind the Acylation Process

The researchers first performed glucosylation on phloretin to enhance its water solubility. Then, they introduced acyl chains (C8, C12, and C16) through lipase-catalyzed acylation. The resulting derivatives showed differences in water solubility and antioxidant activity compared to phloretin. Notably, the C12 acyl α-glucoside displayed enhanced transdermal absorption, suggesting it could be more effective in delivering the benefits of phloretin.

Sharing Insights at the 17th World Congress on Polyphenols Applications

The 17th World Congress on Polyphenols Applications 2024, taking place at Università degli Studi di Milano Statale in Italy, provides the perfect platform for sharing these exciting findings. With a focus on translating lab discoveries into tangible health benefits, the congress will explore topics such as polyphenol mechanisms in the body, their interactions with gut bacteria, and innovative uses in food and other areas. Emerging research on polyphenols in medicine and agriculture will also be discussed.

Prof. Jan Frederik Stevens, president of Polyphenols Applications, emphasized the importance of polyphenols in promoting longevity and healthy aging. "The potential of polyphenols in contributing to human health is immense," he said. "By gathering experts from around the world and sharing the latest research, we can accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into practical applications that benefit everyone."

As the 17th World Congress on Polyphenols Applications 2024 unfolds, the breakthrough in acylating flavonoids is set to spark interest and discussions among researchers, paving the way for further advancements in the field of polyphenols and human health.

Key Points: