Health

Revolution in Mosquito Control: LAP1 and Wolbachia-infected Eggs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Revolution in Mosquito Control: LAP1 and Wolbachia-infected Eggs

In the heart of Bandarlampung, a notable breakthrough in public health measures is emerging. A revolution in mosquito population control is underway, aiming to combat the relentless spread of Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DBD). This novel method involves the use of Wolbachia-infected mosquito eggs, a technique that has previously proven successful in places like Colombia’s Aburra Valley, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Controlling Mosquito Populations: The Role of LAP1

The cornerstone of this strategy lies in a unique discovery related to leucine aminopeptidase1 (LAP1), a crucial determinant in mosquito population expansion. Studies have shown that LAP1 deficiency disrupts the normal structure and development of sperm in male mosquitoes. This abnormality, in turn, suppresses fertility and reproduction in wild type females. The implications of this finding are far-reaching, suggesting that LAP1 deficient males could be a key to suppressing mosquito populations.

The Power of Wolbachia-infected Mosquito Eggs

Aside from leveraging LAP1, researchers are tapping into the potential of Wolbachia bacteria. This bacterium, when infecting mosquitoes, has been associated with a staggering 97% drop in Dengue infections in select Colombian cities. The World Mosquito Programme, dedicated to curbing the prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, has been dispersing millions of Wolbachia bacteria-infected mosquitoes in areas where Dengue, Zika virus, and Yellow Fever are common.

Concerns and Future Directions

Despite the promise of these methods, there are valid concerns about their long-term effectiveness, cost, and the variability of their impact in different areas. As such, additional research is requisite to fully understand and optimize LAP1’s suitability for gene drive usage and to ensure the sustainable application of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in disease control.

Health Indonesia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

