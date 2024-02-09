Reviving the Ancient Art of Diagnosing through Scent: The Modern Science of Volatile Organic Compounds

Ancient Greek physicians practiced the art of diagnosing diseases through scent, a method now being revived by modern science. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs), emitted from the human body via breath, skin, urine, and feces, are increasingly recognized for their potential to reveal an individual's health status.

The Scent of Health

VOCs, which transform into gases at room temperature, vary in odor and can be indicative of certain medical conditions. In 1971, Nobel Laureate chemist Linus Pauling identified 250 different gaseous chemicals in human breath, and more have since been discovered. Some VOCs are odorless to humans but still provide valuable health insights.

The diagnostic potential of VOCs is evident in the case of a Scottish man whose early Parkinson's disease symptoms were detected by his wife through a change in his scent. This discovery prompted research into identifying the specific smell associated with the disease.

Canine Disease Detectors

Dogs, with their superior sense of smell, can detect diseases more effectively than humans. They have been trained to identify conditions like cancer, diabetes, and epilepsy. However, technological advances such as mass spectrometry are enhancing our ability to analyze subtle changes in VOC profiles.

These profiles are thought to be influenced by the body's microbiomes, including those on the skin and in the gut. Research is ongoing to understand how skin VOCs can reveal information about a person's age, gender, and oxidative stress levels.

Communication Beyond Words

VOCs also play a crucial role in communication among plants, insects, and animals, often acting as pheromones. While evidence for human love pheromones is controversial, the study of VOCs continues to offer promising avenues for health monitoring and disease diagnosis.

One such application is in the field of prostate cancer diagnosis. A recent study used metabolomics and machine learning tools to develop models for prostate cancer diagnosis and prognosis using VOCs in urine. The study identified 22,538 VOCs in urine samples and developed a model for PCa diagnosis with an impressive AUC (Area Under Curve) of 0.99 and 0.88 for the training and testing sets respectively.

Additionally, the model for differentiating between low-grade and intermediate/high-grade PCa yielded an average AUC of 0.78. These novel methods using urinary VOCs and logistic regression provide a promising alternative or adjunct to current PCa screening and diagnostic methods.

Advancements in wearable respiratory sensors have also made it possible to detect VOCs in exhaled gases for real-time health monitoring. These devices offer a noninvasive and convenient method for disease diagnosis and health monitoring, potentially revolutionizing healthcare.

As research continues to uncover the secrets of VOCs, we move closer to a future where technology can 'smell' our health status, offering early warning signs and personalized treatment options.

In this new world of healthcare, the human body's emissions might just hold the key to unlocking a wealth of health insights.