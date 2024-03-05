Revitalized and Upgraded: Aarathi Panikker's Sabbatical Journey from Front-End Developer to Business Analyst at EY GDS

In December 2022, Aarathi Panikker decided to take a sabbatical from her role as a technology consultant at EY GDS to focus on her health, a decision that led her down an unexpected path of personal and professional growth. After a year dedicated to physical fitness, autocross racing, and travel, Panikker returned to EY, transitioning from a front-end developer to a project that demanded her to work on the backend, focusing on business requirements and client communication.

Advertisment

Embracing Change

Upon her return, Aarathi faced the challenge of adapting to a new role that was drastically different from her previous position. Her commitment to staying updated during her break, including completing training courses, played a crucial role in her successful transition. Panikker's story illustrates the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in today's ever-changing job market. Colleagues and mentors within EY provided essential support, offering advice and study materials to prepare her for her new responsibilities.

Benefits of Taking a Sabbatical

Advertisment

For Aarathi, the sabbatical was not just a break from work but an opportunity to reassess her career goals and health priorities. It allowed her to return to the workforce with a renewed perspective and skill set, aligning more closely with her interests and strengths. This experience underlines the potential of sabbaticals to serve as a strategic career move, offering a chance to recharge, upskill, and possibly pivot to more fulfilling roles.

Advice for Professionals Considering a Break

Aarathi recommends that anyone considering a sabbatical should plan strategically, ensuring they stay informed about industry trends and maintain contact with their network. She highlights the importance of using the time off not only for personal rejuvenation but also for professional development. Panikker's journey from a front-end developer to a role that bridges technical teams with clients showcases the transformative power of taking a well-planned break.

Aarathi Panikker's sabbatical journey sheds light on the evolving nature of careers in technology and business. Her experience emphasizes the value of flexibility, continuous learning, and the willingness to embrace new challenges. As more professionals like Panikker share their stories, the stigma around career breaks may continue to diminish, encouraging others to consider how a sabbatical could positively impact their career trajectory.