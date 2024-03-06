Revitalize Your Sleep: Expert Insights on When to Replace Pillows for Optimal Health

We can all agree that a good night's sleep is one of the best parts of life. The right pillow is an essential element to getting a truly restful slumber. The thing is, most people sleep on the same pillows for years and years. According to sleep experts, this could be harmful to your sleep hygiene and your overall health.

Time to Toss: Recognizing When It's Time for a New Pillow

A survey by Ergoflex, a UK-based pillow and bedding company found that the average person uses the same pillow for three years and two months. The same study found that out of 2,200 men and women, only 18% knew they should replace their pillows after a certain time. Dr. Shelby Harris, Director of Sleep Health at Sleepopolis, said she recommends replacing your pillows once every one-to-two years. She tells Yahoo Life that this is due to "wear, loss of support and/or staining/hygiene concerns." Though your pillowcase serves as a protective barrier between your face and the pillow, dust mites and harmful bacteria that you can't see still get into the pillow's fibers and surface, settling in there to stay. Harris said that regularly replacing your pillow is important "to stop the accumulation of dust mites, allergens and sweat from impacting the hygiene of your bed."

Picking the Perfect Pillow: Affordable and Premium Options

While replacing your pillow every couple of years is usually the rule of thumb, Harris does point out that there are a few exceptions, which are dependent on how your pillow looks and feels. "If your pillow still feels good and looks clean, you might not need to replace it as often, as it does depend on the quality of the pillow and what you find comfortable," Harris said. She recommended considering pillows from brands like Beckham Hotel Collection, Amazon Basics, and Sleep Restoration for those looking for budget-friendly options. For a more premium choice, the Luxome Layr Adjustable Pillow comes highly recommended by sleep experts at Sleepopolis for its customizable memory foam inserts and naturally cooling bamboo.

Ensuring a Restful Night's Sleep: Final Recommendations

Dr. Harris shared that memory foam pillows are generally preferred for their ability to contour to your head and neck for very personalized support. However, she emphasizes the importance of choosing a pillow based on your own comfort preferences and support needs. Additionally, she recommends "fluffing it regularly" to ensure that it remains a comfortable surface for resting your head and doesn't flatten too quickly. For those who tend to move around a lot in their sleep, she suggests being mindful of switching up sleeping positions to avoid stiffness. Lastly, she advises sticking to a consistent bedtime routine and avoiding screens at bedtime to create the right setting for a good night's sleep.