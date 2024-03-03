Revitalization of CDI Castillito by Bricomiles Under Supervision of EVP Delcy Rodriguez

Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez recently oversaw the second phase of a significant rehabilitation project at the Comprehensive Diagnostic Center (CDI) and Comprehensive Rehabilitation Room (SRI) Castillito in Cachamay parish, Caroní municipality. This effort is part of a broader initiative to respond to healthcare requests via VenApp and the 1×10 of Good Government, a directive from President Nicolás Maduro.

Comprehensive Revitalization Efforts

The projects at CDI Castillito, aimed at its comprehensive recovery, include various upgrades such as the rehabilitation of internal and external walls, general painting, repair of the perimeter fence, installation of air conditioning units, and improvements to the water and electrical systems. These enhancements are designed to provide quality service to over ten thousand patients monthly and improve working conditions for the healthcare staff.

Enhanced Services for the Community

With the national government's full backing, CDI Castillito now offers a wide range of services. These include family planning, well-child monitoring, health programs, elderly care, prenatal control, chronic patient management, immunization, social work, and support for individuals with disabilities. This extensive list underscores the government's commitment to comprehensive health care.

Future Implications

The rehabilitation of CDI Castillito not only signifies an immediate improvement in healthcare service and staff working conditions but also represents a model for future healthcare infrastructure projects across the country. By prioritizing health center revitalizations, the government demonstrates its dedication to enhancing the well-being of its citizens and the efficiency of its healthcare system.