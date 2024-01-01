Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials

A significant gap in the inclusion of patient images in randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for psoriasis treatment involving biological agents has been highlighted in a systematic review. The review, published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment on November 15 and conducted by Sam Polesie, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and colleagues, analyzed data from 152 studies involving a total of 62,871 patients.

Surprising Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Trials

The findings were surprising: a majority of the studies, 77 percent, did not contain any patient image material. Of the entire patient population, only 60 patients were depicted in 203 images, resulting in a sharing rate of 0.1 percent. Furthermore, amongst the trials, only six included video supplements and just one presented images from patients.

Call for Greater Transparency and Patient Representation

Polesie calls for the pharmaceutical industry, sponsors, journal editors, and authors to include more clinical images in scientific publications to enhance patient involvement. Two of the authors of the review disclosed their associations with the pharmaceutical industry.

Review Aims to Foster Greater Inclusivity

The review aims to encourage greater transparency and patient representation in clinical trials and medical research publications. This is crucial, as psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin, causing red, scaly patches that can be itchy and painful. Biological agents have emerged as a promising treatment option for moderate to severe psoriasis, but patient images are rarely included in the documentation and promotional materials related to these trials. The absence of patient images, despite the shared experiences and testimonials of participants, does not provide sufficient insights into the impact of the treatment on their lives.

The study also found that women have a significantly lower incidence of severe psoriasis compared with men, which could help to explain previously-observed gender differences in the utilization of psoriasis care. Further research is needed to substantiate this finding in different populations.