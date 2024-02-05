Revealing Poxvirus Core Structure: A Step Forward in Antiviral Research

A groundbreaking study using cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET) and subtomogram averaging (STA) has revealed the intricate architecture and molecular composition of the palisade layer of poxvirus cores. This layer, both in and out of the host environment, holds significant implications for understanding poxvirus biology and developing antiviral therapies.

Discovering the Palisade Layer

The study identified two conformations of the palisade unit with resolutions of 8.5 and 7.7. These structures were also observed on incoming virus cores, underlining their physiological relevance. Using AlphaFold2, the 3D structures of five major core proteins (A3, A4, A10, L4, and F17) were predicted, with the palisade units found to comprise trimers of the A10 core protein.

Structural Analysis of the Poxvirus Cores

Sample preparation was meticulously optimized to preserve intact cores. The cores were found to exhibit a brick-like shape, enclosed by three layers: an outer palisade layer, a middle inner core wall layer, and an innermost layer. The palisade layer is made up of tubular structures termed 'stakes', connected at the top by thin threads, and a ring structure. The stakes, interestingly, do not form a regular lattice but instead demonstrate structural variability.

In Situ Analysis of Cores

Further in situ analysis of cores in host cells post-virus entry revealed architecture similar to the in vitro cores, including the palisade layer and the absence of lateral bodies. Filaments likely representing decondensed DNA were observed, as well as strands that may be early transcripts. This similarity between in vitro and in situ cores confirms the physiological relevance of the observed structures and adds to our understanding of the structural aspects of poxvirus infection.

This study, with its detailed and meticulous examination of the poxvirus cores, opens the door to a more profound comprehension of the poxvirus biology, potentially paving the way for the development of more effective therapeutic interventions.