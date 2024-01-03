en English
Health

Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry’s Expert Advice

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
As the calendar turns over a new leaf, so should your skincare routine. Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Henry, advocates for an upgraded skincare routine that caters to individual skin types and specific concerns. Whether you’re a skincare novice or a seasoned enthusiast, Dr. Henry’s advice will help you revamp your regimen for a healthier skin in the new year.

Basic skincare essentials

For beginners, Dr. Henry recommends a straightforward approach: moisturizing, cleansing, and sun protection. A 2-in-1 CeraVe sunscreen and moisturizer, for instance, serves dual purposes and is ideal for those dipping their toes in the skincare world. She also suggests a gentle cleanser for dry and sensitive skin and a lightweight moisturizer that suits all skin types.

Enhancing your regimen

For those ready to level up their skincare, Dr. Henry advises the incorporation of serums, masks, and oils that target anti-aging and promote skin brightness. These additional steps can boost the effectiveness of your regimen and help tackle specific skin concerns more effectively.

Advanced skincare gadgets

For advanced skincare enthusiasts, Dr. Henry encourages the exploration of high-tech tools. LED light face masks, ultrasonic skin scrubbers, at-home microneedling kits, and microcurrent devices for facial muscle stimulation are among the innovations she recommends. These devices, while more advanced, can potentially yield significant results for users.

The skincare routine you follow should be as unique as you are. With Dr. Henry’s guidance, you can tailor your regimen to meet your skin’s specific needs and concerns. From tweens to grandmothers, her advice is universal, adaptable, and aims to address a variety of skin concerns.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

