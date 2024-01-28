Retrospective Study Sheds Light on Real-World Survival Rates for Renal Cell Carcinoma Patients

A groundbreaking retrospective study revealed at the 2024 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium has brought to light real-world data on disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS) outcomes for patients with resectable renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The data, categorized into tumor node metastasis (TNM) stages 1, 2, or 3 and histology types: clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (pRCC), and not otherwise specified (NOS), pointed out that higher TNM stages corresponded to lower survival rates.

Decoding the Survival Rates

For example, ccRCC patients with TNM stage 1 had a 2-year DFS of 90.4% and a 5-year DFS of 78.9%, while those with TNM stage 3 had a 2-year DFS of 70.6% and a 5-year DFS of 46.5%. These trends echoed in pRCC and NOS groups as well, painting a stark picture of how survival rates are impacted by the TNM stages.

Insights from the Study

Encompassing adult patients treated at German cancer centers between 2013 and 2022, the study had a median follow-up of 37.8 months. An encouraging majority of patients had R0 or R1 resection margins, indicating complete removal of the tumor with no or minimal residual disease. This study's data differs from controlled trial settings, offering rich insights that could inform patient counseling and decisions regarding adjuvant therapy in the clinical setting.

German Cancer Consortium's Role

The research underscored the pivotal role of the German Cancer Consortium's Clinical Communication Platform as a crucial infrastructure for collecting oncological real-world evidence. This platform's significance is expected to rise as it continues to provide invaluable data for future advances in RCC treatment.