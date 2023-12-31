Retrospective Study Reveals Critical Improvements Needed in Cirrhosis Care

A recent retrospective study delved into the circumstances of patients with cirrhosis and ascites who underwent outpatient paracentesis by Interventional Radiology (IR) at a tertiary academic medical center between October 2015 and October 2018. The primary goal of the study was to scrutinize hospital utilization and complications related to cirrhosis within six months of the index outpatient paracentesis, with an aim to pinpoint potential enhancements in patient care.

Demographics and Initial Findings

The study incorporated the data of 69 distinct patients, most of whom were males primarily suffering from alcohol-related cirrhosis. The average age of the patients was 60, and the average Model for End-Stage Liver Disease sodium (MELDNa) score was 16 at the baseline. The MELDNa score is a system used to measure the severity of chronic liver disease.

Complications and Hospital Admissions

Over six months following the index paracentesis, the study registered numerous repeat paracenteses, emergency department visits, and hospital as well as ICU admissions. The complications that ensued included hepatic encephalopathy, acute kidney injury, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, and spontaneous bacterial peritonitis. Notably, a six-month mortality rate of 20% was documented.

Predictive Factors and Recommendations

The study discovered that older age and a higher MELDNa score were indicative of mortality. However, the baseline MELDNa score was found to be predictive of some complications, but not all. Despite guidelines recommending the consideration of a procedure known as transjugular portosystemic shunt (TIPS), TIPS consideration was found to be lamentably low. Furthermore, only a small number of patients were waitlisted for liver transplantation.

The authors propose that IR paracentesis should be incorporated within a multidisciplinary management model and accentuate the importance of early TIPS in eligible patients, as per current practice guidelines. They also highlighted the conspicuous absence of gastroenterologist or hepatologist evaluation and medication adjustment during the IR procedure. The authors concluded that further data are imperative to identify specific lacunas in patient care.