Health

Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH

Dr. Con Murphy, an esteemed retired general practitioner and former physician to the Cork Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) for over four decades, led the charge in transforming the oncology unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH). His impassioned leadership galvanized a series of fundraisers that amassed more than 300,000 euros for the project.

Comfort Care Suite: A Beacon of Solace

The funds, managed by CUH Charity, the hospital’s dedicated fundraising branch, were utilized to construct a comfort care suite. This suite is designed with a vision to enhance the end-of-life experience for cancer patients and their families, providing a sanctuary amidst the clinical intensity of the hospital. The suite features a separate sleeping area and kitchen for relatives, a family room, and a youth room. These areas collectively serve to create a more homely and private environment, offering much-needed respite from the hospital setting.

Shared Vision and Commitment

Mairead Lyons, the end-of-life care coordinator at CUH, lauded the project as a pioneering initiative within the hospital. Lyons emphasized the vision, commitment, and shared goal that underscored this effort, which aimed to significantly improve end-of-life care for patients and their families.

Hope for Replication

Dr. Murphy, grateful for the support garnered from his GAA contacts, expressed the necessity for more comfort care suites throughout the hospital. He envisions the replication of this initiative in other wards on the Wilton campus, underlining the profound impact such spaces can have on patients and their families navigating their end-of-life care journey.

Health Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

