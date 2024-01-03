Retired Doctors Andelman and Gagnon: A Legacy of Service in the Fight Against Opioid Addiction

Retired physicians Drs. Bob Andelman and David Gagnon have carved a legacy of selfless service in the battle against the opioid epidemic. Their years of voluntary work through the Medication-Assisted Recovery program at Families First Health Center, a part of the Greater Seacoast Community Health network, have left an indelible mark on the Portsmouth area community.

The Physicians’ Journey

Andelman, an experienced former anesthesiologist, devoted seven years to the program, providing compassionate care and helping to alleviate the cravings and withdrawal symptoms of those struggling with addiction. Gagnon, a seasoned former primary care physician, served for five years and further extended his contributions by supervising a residency program at Goodwin Community Health for four years.

Medication-Assisted Recovery: A Beacon of Hope

The duo’s pivotal role in the program involved prescribing medications to mitigate the debilitating effects of withdrawal, thereby allowing patients to focus on other crucial aspects of their recovery. They championed the belief that opioid addiction should be treated as a disease, not a moral failing, marking a significant shift in the perception and treatment of opioid addiction.

The Legacy of Compassionate Care

Andelman and Gagnon’s commitment to their patients extended beyond the prescription pad. Their approach to care was marked by empathy, advocacy, and a steadfast dedication to patient recovery. They were lauded for their compassionate care and tireless advocacy for their patients. The Medication-Assisted Recovery program they served continues to be accessible to primary care patients at Families First or Goodwin Community Health, with opportunities for other providers to volunteer their services.

Greater Seacoast Community Health: A Recovery-Friendly Environment

Greater Seacoast Community Health delivers a range of services in a respectful, recovery-friendly, and trauma-informed environment. It is a testament to the unwavering commitment of individuals like Andelman and Gagnon, who have dedicated their retirement years to serve those grappling with opioid addiction.

As they step into the next chapters of their lives, with Andelman enjoying retirement with his wife and Gagnon planning a move to Florida to be closer to his family, their legacy of compassion and service in the fight against the opioid epidemic continues to resonate within the community.