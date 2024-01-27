Resurgence of 'Thigh Gap' Trend on TikTok Sparks Concern

The rise of the 'leggings legs' trend on TikTok, a reincarnation of the once-infamous 'thigh gap' ideation, is causing alarm among older Gen Z and millennials who vividly remember its damaging effects on body image and self-worth. This trend, which promotes the image of thin legs with a gap between the thighs, is rapidly gaining traction among TikTok's Gen Z and Gen Alpha users.

The Repercussions of Body Image Trends

Detractors of the trend are vocal about its potential to intensify body image issues and catalyze eating disorders. They recall that similar pressures in the past led to individuals developing such disorders. Harvard Health's data indicates a startling increase in eating disorders among children and teens, with one in five women likely to experience an eating disorder before the age of forty.

The Social Media and Eating Disorder Correlation

Experts, including Andrea Vazzana, have mentioned the connection between increased social media usage and the prevalence of eating disorders. Vazzana further points to the age at which children begin interacting with social platforms as a contributing factor. The Center for Countering Digital Hate's research revealed that teens are often exposed to detrimental content related to eating disorders shortly after they start using social media.

Content Filtering Challenges on TikTok

Despite TikTok's provision for content filtering, the pervasiveness of the 'leggings legs' trend poses significant challenges for young users seeking to steer clear of such damaging influences. Critics have urged social media platforms to take more aggressive action against posts that promote eating disorders, to protect their user base from the potentially harmful effects of such trends.