Health

Resisting Unhealthy Choices: A New Perspective on Self-Discipline

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
As the new year begins, many pledge to a healthier lifestyle but find the siren call of sugar-coated treats and other temptations hard to resist. The common advice has been to consider the long-term health implications of such unhealthy choices – imagine the specter of diabetes or heart disease. But recent research suggests a different, potentially more effective approach to maintaining self-discipline: focus on the short-term consequences.

A New Perspective on Self-Discipline

Studies involving over 4,000 participants have shown that highlighting immediate detriments, such as the anxiety or energy crash following indulgence in sugary drinks, makes individuals less inclined to choose unhealthy options compared to when long-term effects are emphasized. This approach has proved potent against other temptations too, including alcohol and fast food, where immediate discomforts like hangovers and indigestion are considered.

Immediate Rewards: A Powerful Motivator

Alongside this, another effective strategy for encouraging healthier habits has been identified: emphasizing immediate enjoyment. The taste of a crisp apple, the thrill and fun of a bike ride – focusing on these immediate rewards can increase intrinsic motivation. This can lead to a state of ‘flow,’ where the activity itself becomes fulfilling, making the maintenance of healthy behaviors less of a chore and more of a joy.

Willpower: A Depletable Resource?

The concept of willpower and self-control is a crucial part of this discussion. Some theories suggest that willpower may be a limited resource that can run dry. However, there are strategies to boost and strengthen it, just like a muscle. Getting adequate sleep, for instance, plays a vital role in replenishing our willpower reserves.

Health Lifestyle
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

