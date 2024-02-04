Resilience Amidst Adversity: Cancer Survivors Narrate Their Journey on World Cancer Day

In the heart of Srinagar, a beacon of hope flickers brightly. Aayat, a tenacious teacher, has emerged victorious after a seven-year-long battle with cancer, her story resonating deeply during the 'Housla Meet' event at Paras Hospital on World Cancer Day. This gathering was not just a celebration of survival, but also a profound exploration of the social stigma surrounding cancer, and a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

Survivors Take the Stage

Several survivors shared their narratives, each one an intricate tapestry of pain, struggle, and ultimately, triumph. Muneera, herself a survivor of stage 4 cancer, emphasized the urgency of debunking myths and misconceptions about the disease. Echoing her sentiments, Syed Wajid narrated his experience with cancer treatment, a journey that ran parallel to his daughter's wedding preparations, further underscoring the resilience of those battling the disease.

Medical Insights and Awareness

The event featured a keynote speech by Dr. Sheikh Zahoor, the Associate Director of Surgical Oncology at Paras Hospital. He underscored the importance of regular health check-ups and early treatment. Highlighting the escalating incidence of lung, oesophagus, breast, and oral cancers in Kashmir, he attributed this surge to lifestyle factors and called for increased vigilance.

Addressing Gender-Specific Stigma

The discourse also delved into the gender-specific stigma faced by women, particularly those diagnosed with cancers affecting the reproductive system. Such prejudices often deter women from seeking timely medical attention, thus exacerbating their health risks. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the survivors, their stories a powerful reminder of the strength and courage inherent in those who grapple with this disease.

Paras Healthcare is committed to advancing cancer treatment in the valley. Initiatives underway include the establishment of Medical & Surgical Oncology departments, with plans to incorporate Radiation and Nuclear Medicine units in the near future.