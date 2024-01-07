en English
Health

Residents Trapped as Lifts Malfunction in Peacehaven Care Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Residents at Downlands Court in Peacehaven experienced a harrowing ordeal when both lifts in their care home malfunctioned. The main lift had been out of service since December 6, and the situation dangerously escalated when the second lift broke down on Christmas Day. This unfortunate incident resulted in residents, some of whom have mobility issues, being effectively trapped in their apartments.

Frustration and Fear

Among the residents affected was an 80-year-old woman named Shirley Dicker, who was left with limited movement due to the lack of functional lifts. Another resident was trapped in the lobby for an entire day, while another could not return from the hospital due to the lift issue. A man also reported that he was prevented from moving furniture into his flat because of the same problem. The scenario resulted in significant distress and inconvenience for the inhabitants of the care home, with the broken lifts posing not just a physical barrier but a psychological one as well.

An Apology and a Promise

The care home’s management, represented by Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis, issued an apology for the inconvenience caused. The delay in repairs was attributed to the unavailability of essential parts and specialist contractors. The management took responsibility and committed to taking action to prevent future incidents. Repairs were eventually completed on December 29, four days after the second lift broke down. The management has also promised to consult with Schindler’s Lifts, a leading lift manufacturer, for further maintenance advice.

Ensuring Safety and Accessibility

This incident has underscored the importance of safety and accessibility in care homes, especially for residents with health and mobility issues. In the wake of the lift breakdown, the management’s commitment to seek specialist advice for maintenance and preventative measures signals a step forward in ensuring that such incidents do not occur in the future. The residents, having suffered through this ordeal, can only hope that their concerns are genuinely addressed and that their freedom of movement is never compromised again.

Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

