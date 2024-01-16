Resetting Your Relationship with Social Media: A Guide

In the digital age, social media has become a double-edged sword. On one hand, it connects us to the world; on the other, it can lead to a decline in mental health and self-esteem. This is the story of Emma Lembke, the founder of the Log Off Movement, who found herself entangled in the web of likes, comments, and followers after joining Instagram at the tender age of 12.

Advertisment

The Struggle with Social Media

Lembke’s experience is far from unique. Data indicates that the average adult spends over 2.5 hours per day on social media. This excessive usage can lead to loneliness, depressive symptoms, and decreased life satisfaction. It was the same for Lembke, who saw her mental health deteriorate as she began to quantify her worth through her social media presence.

Mindful Use of Social Media

Advertisment

Jacqueline Nesi, a psychologist, emphasizes the importance of being mindful about social media usage. Experts suggest techniques such as creating a personal mission statement for social media use, documenting time spent on platforms, and understanding the emotional impact of these platforms. Setting specific goals to limit usage, and curating content feeds to include inspiring and educational accounts can also prove beneficial.

Beyond the Screen

Joseph Galasso, a clinical psychologist, recommends engaging in activities that are intellectually, emotionally, or physically fulfilling as alternatives to social media. The aim is not to completely disconnect, but to establish a healthier relationship with these platforms, allowing for better mental health and well-being.

Recent research from West Virginia University psychologists shows a link between personality traits, the choice of social media platforms, and depressive symptoms. The study found that platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube may be linked to higher levels of depression. However, extroverted teens who often use Instagram may not experience depression, whereas those with low and average levels of extraversion may be at risk for greater depressive symptoms.

The study emphasizes the importance of teens keeping track of their emotional reactions to the content they consume on social media. Recognizing that people react differently to social media can be instrumental in managing one’s mental health. After all, the goal is not to abandon ship, but to sail smarter.