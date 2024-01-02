Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman

As we stride into the new year, many of us grapple with the resolution of recalibrating our relationship with technology. Oliver Burkeman, renowned author and expert in time management, bridges this divide with a pragmatic approach to understand our technology habits and to redirect our energies towards what truly matters.

Understanding the Underlying Reasons

Burkeman’s philosophy stems from the understanding that our compulsions with technology are often driven by deeper psychological needs. From the desire to escape unpleasant feelings to the need to exert control, these underlying factors are what often glue us to our screens. According to Burkeman, addressing these needs directly can be more fruitful than superficially trying to limit our tech usage.

Revisiting Our Habits

While strategies like switching to simpler phones or limiting internet access can be beneficial, Burkeman advocates a more introspective approach. By examining what needs our technology habits are fulfilling, we can seek alternative ways to address them. This starts with identifying the patterns and triggers that lead to excessive tech use and then devising tactics to counteract them. For Burkeman, one successful tactic has been to delete social media apps from his phone.

Fostering Presence in Solitude

Another critical aspect of Burkeman’s advice is the cultivation of presence in moments of waiting or solitude. He points out that our tendency to automatically reach for our phones during such moments limits our ability to truly engage with the world around us. Instead of succumbing to the allure of the screen, Burkeman suggests fostering curiosity and presence, embracing what is happening right now, and savoring the richness of the present moment.

In Burkeman’s view, New Year’s resolutions are not necessarily the magic bullet for change. Instead, he sees value in the continuous process of making resolutions and experimenting with new habits without expecting a perfect system. His approach is a testament to the idea that personal growth is not about reaching an end point, but rather, it’s a journey of self-discovery and constant evolution.