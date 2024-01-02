en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman

As we stride into the new year, many of us grapple with the resolution of recalibrating our relationship with technology. Oliver Burkeman, renowned author and expert in time management, bridges this divide with a pragmatic approach to understand our technology habits and to redirect our energies towards what truly matters.

Understanding the Underlying Reasons

Burkeman’s philosophy stems from the understanding that our compulsions with technology are often driven by deeper psychological needs. From the desire to escape unpleasant feelings to the need to exert control, these underlying factors are what often glue us to our screens. According to Burkeman, addressing these needs directly can be more fruitful than superficially trying to limit our tech usage.

Revisiting Our Habits

While strategies like switching to simpler phones or limiting internet access can be beneficial, Burkeman advocates a more introspective approach. By examining what needs our technology habits are fulfilling, we can seek alternative ways to address them. This starts with identifying the patterns and triggers that lead to excessive tech use and then devising tactics to counteract them. For Burkeman, one successful tactic has been to delete social media apps from his phone.

Fostering Presence in Solitude

Another critical aspect of Burkeman’s advice is the cultivation of presence in moments of waiting or solitude. He points out that our tendency to automatically reach for our phones during such moments limits our ability to truly engage with the world around us. Instead of succumbing to the allure of the screen, Burkeman suggests fostering curiosity and presence, embracing what is happening right now, and savoring the richness of the present moment.

In Burkeman’s view, New Year’s resolutions are not necessarily the magic bullet for change. Instead, he sees value in the continuous process of making resolutions and experimenting with new habits without expecting a perfect system. His approach is a testament to the idea that personal growth is not about reaching an end point, but rather, it’s a journey of self-discovery and constant evolution.

0
Health Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

By Salman Khan

Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss

By Saboor Bayat

IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health

By Safak Costu

Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University

By BNN Correspondents

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
heart comment 0
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups

By BNN Correspondents

Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness

By Muhammad Jawad

NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
43 seconds
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
44 seconds
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
45 seconds
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
45 seconds
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
48 seconds
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
48 seconds
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
51 seconds
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
52 seconds
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
56 seconds
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
41 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
48 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
56 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app